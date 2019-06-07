Underwood Family Carnival

Underwood Elementary School 11132 W. Potter Road, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226

Underwood Elementary School (11132 W Potter Rd, Wauwatosa) is hosting a Carnival on Friday, June 7th. Open to everyone! Featuring: Speleo Cave - Bounce House - Plinko - Face Painting - Lolly pop Pull - Soda Ring Toss - Laser Tag - 20 Foot Inflatable Slide - Photo Booth & More!

