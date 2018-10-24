Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann's Saloon (Kansasville) 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville, Wisconsin 53139
Join the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce for our quarterly networking event, our Chamber Muster! Meet veterans, professionals, business owners, and community leaders for great conversations and networking. We will also be highlighting one of our nonprofit partners who provide critical services and support to local veterans in need.
The cost to attend is $10 for the general public, or free for members of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. Not a member yet? Sign up now!
Info
Dead Mann's Saloon (Kansasville) 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville, Wisconsin 53139 View Map
Business