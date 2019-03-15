The Unitaskers w/Limber Brain, Yum Yum Cult & Tomatillo
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Milwaukee Indie Takeover at Riverwest Public House on a Friday.
Some of Milwaukee's most promising indie acts bringing good vibes and soundtracking your Friday night:
The Unitaskers // Seasonally Depressed Optimistcore // https://theunitaskers.bandcamp.com/
Limber Brain // Dairyland Indie-Alternative // https://limberbrain.bandcamp.com/
Yum Yum Cult // Radiohead by way of the Twin Peaks roadhouse // https://yycmusic.bandcamp.com/releases
Tomatillo // Fresh Jazz Rock // https://www.facebook.com/tomatilloband/
$5 Cover/Doors at 7PM/Music at 8PM
Info
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance