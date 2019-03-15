The Unitaskers w/Limber Brain, Yum Yum Cult & Tomatillo

Milwaukee Indie Takeover at Riverwest Public House on a Friday.

Some of Milwaukee's most promising indie acts bringing good vibes and soundtracking your Friday night:

The Unitaskers // Seasonally Depressed Optimistcore // https://theunitaskers.bandcamp.com/

Limber Brain // Dairyland Indie-Alternative // https://limberbrain.bandcamp.com/

Yum Yum Cult // Radiohead by way of the Twin Peaks roadhouse // https://yycmusic.bandcamp.com/releases

Tomatillo // Fresh Jazz Rock // https://www.facebook.com/tomatilloband/

$5 Cover/Doors at 7PM/Music at 8PM