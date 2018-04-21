United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards Luncheon

You are cordially invited you to attend…

THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION – GREATER MILWAUKEE GLOBAL CITIZENS AWARDS LUNCHEON

Saturday – April 21st, 2018

Redeemer Lutheran Church – 631 N. 19th Street – Milwaukee, WI

Registration: 11:30 AM – 12 Noon. Welcome, Lunch, & Program: 12:00 Noon

With a hot lunch of Middle Eastern food

Limited parking at rear of the church. Street parking on adjacent streets.

Open to the Public

The UNA-GM Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will feature a Keynote Presentation on:

“Where is the Welcome Mat for Refugees? Local & International Challenges Facing the Refugee Resettlement Crisis”

by

Mary Flynn – Program Manager with the Refugee Resettlement Services Program

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan

Kathleen Dunn - Former Wisconsin Public Radio Host will be honored with a Global Communicator Award

“Reflecting on a career of bringing global issues to Wisconsin”

United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards will be presented to:

• Kathleen Hart (For her work as a member of the Milwaukee Committee of 100, the Pledge of Resistance Milwaukee Chapter, Jobs for Peace, & Citizens United to Rehabilitate Errants)

• Kate Marrs (For her work as a Charter Member of the Former Governor’s Commission on the United Nations & Longtime Member of the United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee.

For more information contact Annette Robertson:

annettejoanrobertson@gmail.com (e-mail) or 414.332.3303 (phone)

