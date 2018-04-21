United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards Luncheon
Redeemer Lutheran Church 631 N. 19th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
You are cordially invited you to attend…
THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION – GREATER MILWAUKEE GLOBAL CITIZENS AWARDS LUNCHEON
Saturday – April 21st, 2018
Redeemer Lutheran Church – 631 N. 19th Street – Milwaukee, WI
Registration: 11:30 AM – 12 Noon. Welcome, Lunch, & Program: 12:00 Noon
With a hot lunch of Middle Eastern food
Limited parking at rear of the church. Street parking on adjacent streets.
Open to the Public
The UNA-GM Global Citizens Awards Luncheon will feature a Keynote Presentation on:
“Where is the Welcome Mat for Refugees? Local & International Challenges Facing the Refugee Resettlement Crisis”
by
Mary Flynn – Program Manager with the Refugee Resettlement Services Program
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan
Kathleen Dunn - Former Wisconsin Public Radio Host will be honored with a Global Communicator Award
“Reflecting on a career of bringing global issues to Wisconsin”
United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee Global Citizens Awards will be presented to:
• Kathleen Hart (For her work as a member of the Milwaukee Committee of 100, the Pledge of Resistance Milwaukee Chapter, Jobs for Peace, & Citizens United to Rehabilitate Errants)
• Kate Marrs (For her work as a Charter Member of the Former Governor’s Commission on the United Nations & Longtime Member of the United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee.
For more information contact Annette Robertson:
annettejoanrobertson@gmail.com (e-mail) or 414.332.3303 (phone)
