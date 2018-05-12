The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee Presentation on "Fair Trade, Tariffs, & President Trump"

The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee invites you to…

“Fair Trade, Tariffs, & President Trump”

A Presentation by Steve Watrous - President of the United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee

Free & Open to the Public

Saturday – May 12th, 2018 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church – 631 N. 19th St. (Rear Entrance) – Milwaukee, WI

Current U.S. trade policy is a hotter, but more confusing, topic than ever. President Trump capitalized on the widespread discontent about pro-corporate trade policies, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and that helped him win the White House.

The Fair Trade movement sees Trump’s tariffs and NAFTA renegotiation as positive steps surrounded by negative rhetoric. Steve Watrous will discuss the broader policy issues, current negotiation details, and possible outcomes to this tumult.

Steve Watrous has worked on fair trade issues since NAFTA, including being the former coordinator of the Wisconsin Fair Trade Campaign, as well as the founder and chair of the Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition. He has been active nationally with the Citizens Trade Campaign, Fair Trade Towns, and SweatFree Communities.

Steve Watrous is a Sociology Professor at the Milwaukee Area Technical College, President of the United Nations Association – Greater Milwaukee Chapter, and delegate to the Milwaukee Area Labor Council. He also works on peace, environmental, and Latin American solidarity issues.

For more information contact:

Debbie Metke: dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail) 414.881.0904 (phone)

The UNA-GM is a chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The UNA-GM is a group of men and women who stand for peace and justice in the world and believe that the United Nations is an instrumental force in creating a peaceful world and support the work and efforts of the United Nations by educating, inspiring, and mobilizing our Milwaukee Community.

The UNA-GM meets on the second Saturday of each month from 10 AM-Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church - 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) in Milwaukee with a presentation & discussion on a topic related to the work of the United Nations.