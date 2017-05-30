Event time: 7pm

The University of Notre Dame Children’s Choir performs an Evensong Service in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday, June 16, 2017, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (2618 N. Hackett Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211) at 7PM. The Chamber Choir of the NDCC is touring the Midwest Friday, June 9 through Saturday, June 17, 2017, to celebrate the release of their new album, O Day of Peace.

The album features favorite anthems and hymns arrangements of the choir, including works by Herbert Howells, Hubert Parry, Jean Sibelius, Martin How, and Richard Terry. Two newly commissioned hymns are included on the album: Brian Schoettler’s While Seeking Refuge from the Storms of Life , winner of the 2016 Notre Dame Children’s Choir Hymn Competition, and Hillary Doerries’ Joyful is the Dark, composer in-residence of the choir . The Choir will also perform a recent commission from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, In Living Green.