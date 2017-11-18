University of Wisconsin-Parkside's 44th Annual Winter Arts and Crafts Fair

UW-Parkside is hosting the 44th Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Fair on November 18, 2017- the area’s premier winter arts & crafts fair featuring 150+ vendors and attracting over 3500 guests for holiday-time shopping! 

It is SE Wisconsin/N Illinois shopper's extravaganza featuring talented artisans and crafters, music, an artisan raffle and silent auction, coat/package check, dining facilities, and free shuttle service from parking lots to the complex.

This is more than shopping....it's a holiday tradition and experience! 

Raffle and Silent Auction proceeds go towards 2 scholarships.

UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53141
