The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts Department presents “War of the Worlds.” The play will run from October 12-21 in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Art & Humanities Main Stage Theater. See the list of performance dates below:

Performance Days

Fri, 10/12, at 7:00 pm

Sat, 10/13 at 7:00 pm

Sun, 10/14, at 2:00 pm

Fri, 10/19, at 7:00 pm

Sat, 10/20, at 7:00 pm

Sun, 10/21, at 2:00 pm

Broadcast from New York's Mercury Theatre in 1938, this infamous radio play allegedly had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Adapted from the H.G. Wells novel by Howard E. Koch (the co-writer of Casablanca), and originally directed/narrated by Kenosha native Orson Welles, this frightening tale of an unearthly enemy defying humankind in a war to the death continues to thrill and chill audiences 80 years after its original Halloween broadcast.

Theatre Arts at UW-Parkside is a small and special, award-winning program. Recognized as an Outstanding Department by the 2009 University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, its student-first company continues to accrue accolades and honors, season after season.

The high-quality productions in UW-Parkside’s state-of-the-art facilities inspire students and audiences alike. The greatest success is the students’ success: over 90% of UW-Parkside’s recent grads find work in the theater or related fields. The location of the university, between Milwaukee and Chicago is hard to beat for making professional connections.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for senior/faculty, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call the Box Office at (262) 595-2564, or visit https://www.uwp.edu/therita/.

Discounts on tickets for groups of 20 or more available. Call UW-Parkside’s Box Office, for details and to purchase.