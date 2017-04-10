Event time: 7:30pm

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band presents a concert on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Bedford Hall in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the UW-Parkside Campus. Tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for students and seniors.

The Wind Ensemble will perform music of American composers, including Aaron Copland’s “Down A Country Lane,” Clifton Williams’ “Symphonic Dance No. 3 Fiesta,” and “Tournament Galop” by Louis Moreau Gottschalk.

Featured soloist with the Wind Ensemble is Dr. James McKeever, professor of mMusic at Parkside. McKeever will perform as piano soloist in the “Introduction and Capriccio” by John Barnes Chance. Composed in 1966, the work allows the soloist to explore both the lyrically expressive romantic nature of the “Introduction,” followed by the energetic and more contemporary “Capriccio.”

The Community Band will perform two works by J.S. Bach in honor of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation; the dark chorale prelude “Komm, Süsser Tod (Come Sweet Death),” and Gustav Holst’s transcription of Bach’s “Fugue in G Major,” which Holst named “Bach’s Fugue à la Gigue.” And, they will continue the theme of American composers with Ron Nelson’s “Homage to Perotin.”

Featured soloists with the Community Band are the members of the Gaudete Brass Quintet. The Chicago-based ensemble will join the Community Band in performing “Concerto Grosso for Brass Quintet and Symphonic Band” by the American composer Fisher Tull. The piece allows each member of the quintet (two trumpets, horn, trombone, and tuba) to shine as soloists, along with virtuosic work from the quintet as a chamber ensemble.

