Unnecessary Farce

A perfect summertime romp! Featuring Jonathan Gillard Daly, Tim Higgins, Rick Pendzich, Amber Smith, Jenny Wanasek, Ben Yela, Rachael Zientek. Undercover cops Eric and Billie have one job to do: Sit in their Sheboygan motel room and monitor the meeting in the room next door, where an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant. Simple. Easy. And yet a number of troubling questions need answering. Who's in which room? Who's hired an incomprehensible Scottish hit man? Who's really taken the money? And why does the accountant keep taking off her clothes? Paul Slade Smith's truly criminal comic sensation riotously re-invents the door-slamming farce for the digital age. It's an absolutely necessary summertime treat! Performances are Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets range from $15-$40.