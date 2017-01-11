Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World

Google Calendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 7pm-8:30pm

Jacqui Patterson, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, will discuss the principles, process, practices and policies that advance a transition that centers on conservation and preservation of the environment while uplifting human and civil rights.

Price: Free - Donations Appreciated

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Education
Google Calendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Upholding the Beloved Community: Advancing a Just and Equitable Transition to a Low Carbon World - 2017-02-21 00:00:00