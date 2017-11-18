Once Upon A Members' Show

Exhibit Nov. 18 through Jan. 7. The museum is open 10am to 5pm, Tues-Sun and 10am to 8pm, Thursday.

Once upon a time in the not so faraway land of West Bend there was a magical place called the Museum of Wisconsin Art. And, every year, this place holds a grand event open to all its members. Join us for an opening party on November 18 with a fairytale-themed Studio Saturday for families.