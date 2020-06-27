Uptown Crossing Neighborhood Clean Up & Kick Back

Marcus DeBack Playground 2461 N 55th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210

Join us at Marcus DeBack Park. Let's cleanup up our beautiful park and surrounding neighborhood. There will be good food, good music, and good company!

We will need to keep social distancing in mind! SAFETY FIRST. More details to come.

Masks are highly encouraged. We have so far secured a donation of 50 hospital masks for those who need one!

