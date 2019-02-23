Urban Candlelight Hike in Three Bridges Park

Grab your friends and family and bundle up for an exciting winter adventure at the Urban Candlelight Hike! Hiking or snowshoeing on two miles of the candlelit Hank Aaron State Trail, roaring campfires, marshmallow roasting, fat tire bike demos, tea tasting, food trucks, hot chocolate, pastries, local door prizes, and a magical winter walk await. Continue the fun before AND after the hike at Third Space Brewing.

Extras for “Fun Pass” Holders:

- Hot chocolate and pastries at the Urban Ecology Center (while supplies last)! Bring your thermos to be green (or to save on waste) and take your hot cocoa on your hike.

- Marshmallow roasting and s’mores at the FOHAST Fireside Plaza.

- Entry for great door prizes including $100 gift card from Wheel & Sprocket, Rishi Tea gift basket, and cool gear from REI and Yellow Wood.

- 4:30 - 10:30pm - Buy One Get One (BOGO) beer at Third Space Brewing (for those over 21).

Fun Pass is $10 in advance and includes one adult and all kids under 12 attending with the adult.

Free for Everyone

- The Hank Aaron State Trail in Three Bridges Park will be lit with candlelight for hiking or snowshoeing – this event will take place with or without snow! There are various distances and trails are lit from 5:30-8:30pm.

- Roaring campfires

- Rishi tea tasting at Velobahn Coffee & Cycle

- 5:30 - 7:30pm: Wheel & Sprocket will have FREE fat tire bikes on site to try and test for free. This is your chance to get on a fat tire bike All ages and abilities are welcome to stop by and check one out. See why fat tire cyclists have more fun all year round!

- 5:30 - 7:30pm: Stop by the REI Winter Camp Lounge and learn expert tips on getting outside in winter; everything from layers to keep you warm, enjoying winter hiking & snowshoeing, and more.

- 5:30 - 8:00pm: Food trucks to enjoy a variety of dinner options (for purchase)

- 8 -10:30pm: NEWaukee After Party at Third Space Brewing

For more information and to save time by purchasing your Fun Pass in advance, visit www.UrbanCandlelightHike.com. Volunteers make this event possible AND get a Fun Pass, sign up to volunteer here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084fa4ac23a2f58-urban1.

This event is co-hosted by the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail and Urban Ecology Center.