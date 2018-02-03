Urban Candlelight Hike

Free for everyone:

•Two miles of candlelit trails on the Hank Aaron State Trail - this event will take place with or without snow!

•Roaring campfires - we’ve added a new campfire along the trail this year!

•5:30 pm - 8:30 pm: REI Gourmet S'mores Bar

•5:30-7:30pm: This is your chance to get on a fat tire or e-bike! Wheel & Sprocket will have FREE fat tire bike demos on site to try and test. All ages and abilities are welcome to stop by and check one out. See why fat tire cyclists have more fun all year round!

•8-10pm: NEWaukee After Party at Third Space Brewing

Extras for “Fun Pass” Holders:

•Hot chocolate and pastries at the Urban Ecology Center (while supplies last)! Bring your thermos to save on waste and to take your cocoa on your hike.

•Marshmallow roasting at the FOHAST Fireside Plaza

•Entry for great door prizes! Including $100 gift card from Wheel & Sprocket, $25 gift card to Twisted Fisherman, Rishi Tea prize pack, and cool gear from REI

•One free beer at the Third Space Brewing After Party (for those over 21)*

Fun Pass is $10 in advance and includes one adult and all kids under 12 attending with the adult