Urban Ecology Center Candlelight Walk for Kids
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Enjoy the wonder of a winter night with stories for kids on an easy stroll through the woods. Then warm up inside with games and treats. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for a walk time is required The walk will last approximately 45 minutes and is on easy terrain.
Date and Time
Saturday, December 16th 4:30 PM to 5:10 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505
Price
For families | Adults: $5 (Nonmembers: $7) Children: $3 (Nonmembers: $5)
Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Kids & Family