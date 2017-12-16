Urban Ecology Center Candlelight Walk for Kids

Enjoy the wonder of a winter night with stories for kids on an easy stroll through the woods. Then warm up inside with games and treats. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration for a walk time is required The walk will last approximately 45 minutes and is on easy terrain.

Date and Time

Saturday, December 16th 4:30 PM to 5:10 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For families | Adults: $5 (Nonmembers: $7) Children: $3 (Nonmembers: $5)