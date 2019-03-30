UW-Milwaukee Department of Dance presents: Embracing the Past, Embodying the Future

Embracing the Past, Embodying the Future

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Mitchell Studio 254, UW-Milwaukee (3203 N Downer Ave)

Presented by MFA dance artists MILWAUKEE _ Join us for an exciting, genre-blurring evening of dance featuring graduate-student dance artists from UW-Milwaukee and dancers from top Midwestern companies:

Alyssa E. Motter

Kaley Pruitt Dance

South Chicago Dance Theatre.

"This will be an unforgettable evening of dance, featuring artists who may never appear on the same bill again," says Simone Ferro, chair and professor of dance at UWM. "We're honored to host them at UW-Milwaukee."

Tickets can be purchased online, or via the Peck School of the Arts Box Office.

General - $15; Students & Under 18 - $10