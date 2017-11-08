UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts presents: 26 Miles
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
26 Miles
By Quiara Alegria Hudes
Directed by Nabra Nelson
November 8-12, 2017
Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 2pm
1925 E Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202
An '83 Buick Regal may be an unlikely place to find out who you really are but after a custody battle that left them estranged for eight years, Beatriz and her estranged daughter Olivia decide to head west on a spontaneous cross-country road trip. Neither is prepared for what lies ahead.
26 Miles reminds us that the best souvenirs on the road of life are the relationships we make along the way and that sometimes all it takes to find you is the power of family - and a herd of buffalo.
Tickets: General - $11; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $9;
Students and under 18 - $9; Majors - Free