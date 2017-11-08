UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts presents: 26 Miles

26 Miles

By Quiara Alegria Hudes

Directed by Nabra Nelson

November 8-12, 2017

Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 2pm

Kenilworth Five-0-Eight Theatre

1925 E Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

An '83 Buick Regal may be an unlikely place to find out who you really are but after a custody battle that left them estranged for eight years, Beatriz and her estranged daughter Olivia decide to head west on a spontaneous cross-country road trip. Neither is prepared for what lies ahead.

26 Miles reminds us that the best souvenirs on the road of life are the relationships we make along the way and that sometimes all it takes to find you is the power of family - and a herd of buffalo.

Tickets: General - $11; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $9;

Students and under 18 - $9; Majors - Free