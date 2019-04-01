UW-Parkside 26th Parkside National Print Exhibition: It's NOT Small Anymore!

26th Parkside National Print Exhibiton

For three decades, the Parkside National Print Exhibition has shown some of the finest examples of original (small) prints from artists nationwide, and it is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest. The tradition continues, and it’s doing so in a big way: prints are no longer restricted by size. It's NOT Small Anymore. The 26th Parkside National Print Exhibition is hosted in UW-Parkside's Fine Arts Gallery from April 1 to June 20, 2019.

The gallery reception is April 11, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

More information can be found here: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.