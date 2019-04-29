UW-Parkside Art Club Gallery

UW-Parkside Art Club

UW-Parkside Art Club is hosted in UW-Parkside's Foundation Gallery from April 29 to May 17, 2019.

More information can be found here: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.