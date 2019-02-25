UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition

UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition is hosted in UW-Parkside's Fine Arts and Foundation Galleries from February 4 to March 22, 2019.

The gallery reception is held on March 14, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

More information can be found here: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.