UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition

Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144

UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition

UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition is hosted in UW-Parkside's Fine Arts and Foundation Galleries from February 4 to March 22, 2019.

The gallery reception is held on March 14, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

More information can be found here: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.

Info

Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, UW-Parkside 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53144 View Map
Visual Arts
2625952565
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-02-28 00:00:00 Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Art Faculty, Emeriti, and Alumni Exhibition - 2019-03-01 00:00:00