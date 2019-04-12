UW-Parkside Free Noon Concert: Percussion Ensemble

Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

The Noon Concert Series is a highly popular series of free performances presented Friday at the noon hour during the Fall and Spring semesters, featuring an interesting and diverse range of performances, including solo and chamber recitals, large group concerts, and lecture/recitals.

Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
