UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project"

to Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00

Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

Jazz Week kicks off with Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" featuring Adam Nussbaum (drums), Ohad Talmor (tenor saxophone), Steve Cardenas (guitar), and Nate Radley (guitar).

READ MORE (hyperlinked to: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/jazzweek.cfm) Tickets are not required for this free event.

Info

Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 View Map
Concerts
2625952564
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" - 2019-03-18 19:00:00