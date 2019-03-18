UW-Parkside Jazz Week: Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project"
Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
Jazz Week kicks off with Adam Nussbaum's "Leadbelly Project" featuring Adam Nussbaum (drums), Ohad Talmor (tenor saxophone), Steve Cardenas (guitar), and Nate Radley (guitar).
READ MORE (hyperlinked to: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/jazzweek.cfm) Tickets are not required for this free event.
Info
Bedford Concert Hall - UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 View Map
Concerts