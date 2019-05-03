UW-Parkside: Love's Labour's Lost

The King of Navarre convinces his three best friends to swear an oath of chastity and contemplation meant to focus their minds on academia and last for three years. This immediately results in all four of them promptly meeting the loves of their lives. The young men’s studies soon give way to secret letters and amorous promises as the women set out to teach the men a thing or two about love. Love laughs at lofty ideals and brings barriers tumbling down in this charming and linguistically nimble comedy.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW (Link to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm)

Friday, May 3 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 4 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 pm

Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am

Friday, May 10 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 pm

In the Rita Black Box Theatre