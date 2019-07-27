UW-Parkside Theater: Boswell

Boswell

A play by Wisconsin playwright Marie Kohler

Jul 27 | 4:30 pm | Black Box Theatre

Reception at 6:15 pm

Send-off performance of a witty, bright, quick, and light-hearted play by Marie Kohler, featuring four Parkside students, before it heads to the 2019 Edingburgh Fringe Festival.

Tickets are not required for this free performance.

Discovering James Boswell’s lost journals, an ambitious 20th-century woman cannot resist his literary charms whilst reading of his wild and woolly adventures in A Tour of the Scottish Hebrides. Speaking through his diaries, Boswell encourages her to live her own life. Falling in love with the lively narratives, she sees a person, time, and landscape wondrously revealed – as well as the possibility for a more authentic life. Heart and mind spar wittily in this delightful new adaptation of her own work by Wisconsin playwright Marie Kohler, who Milwaukee Magazine called "One of the best voices in American theatre."

Four Parkside theatre arts students—two actors and two techs— will have the incredible opportunity to help produce and perform in Boswell at the 2019 Edinburg Fringe Festival for the month of August as part of an ongoing collaboration with Marie Kohler and her production company.