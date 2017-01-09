UW-Waukesha’s theatre department auditions for "The Women of Lockerbie" by Deborah Brevoort

Event time: Auditions (by appointment) take place in the afternoon or evening of Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1

The University of Wisconsin-Waukesha’s theatre department is holding auditions for The Women of Lockerbie by Deborah Brevoort, a play described by Variety as "A stunning display of raw emotion, a powerhouse drama, a masterful and cathartic experience.” Auditions (by appointment) take place in the afternoon or evening of Tuesday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 1 in the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre at UW-Waukesha, 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha.

Loosely inspired by a true story, the production is a poetic drama about the triumph of love over hate. A mother from New Jersey roams the hills of Lockerbie Scotland, looking for her son’s remains, which were lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage. The women are determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love.

There are roles for five women (age 18 and up) and two men (age 18 and up), all types and ethnicities. Auditions are open to UW-Waukesha students and community members. There are also opportunities off stage as well, and college credit is available for participation.

To arrange an audition appointment and to read the play in advance, contact director Steve Decker (steven.decker@uwc.edu, 262.521.5209). Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Rehearsals are mainly scheduled during evening hours on week nights.

Four performances for “The Women of Lockerbie” are planned for Thursday-Saturday, March 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. All performances take place in the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on the UW-Waukesha campus, 1500 N. University Drive. Each year, the UW-Waukesha Lunt-Fontanne Ensemble presents a wide variety of productions. As a college theatre program, education is the primary goal, and shows are produced in a variety of genres.