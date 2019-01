UW-Whitewater Department of Music & Sonict Presents percussionist Patti Cudd on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Light Recital Hall. Percussionist Patti Cudd will perform new works by composers Cort Lippe, Brett Masteller, Chris Mercer, and UW-Whitewater faculty member Jeff Herriott.

Tickets are $8 general public/$6 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students http://www.patticudd.com