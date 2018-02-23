UWM ‘Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

UWM Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert”. The featured soloists will be the winner(s) of the annual UWM concerto competition. The concert will end with the magnificent symphony no.3 by Brahms, conducted by Dr. Jun Kim.

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
