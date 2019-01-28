UWM Art History Gallery Exhibit: Stanley William Hayter & The Death of Hektor
UWM Art History Gallery (Mitchell Hall 154) 3203 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Visit UW-Milwaukee’s Emile H. Mathis Art Gallery to view the work of Stanley William Hayter, regarded as one of the most significant printmakers of the 20th century. This exhibit has been extended to run through Feb. 14.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. Admission is free.
Info
UWM Art History Gallery (Mitchell Hall 154) 3203 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Visual Arts