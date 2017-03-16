Event time: Wednesday, April 12: Much Ado About Nothing Thursday, April 13: Othello Friday, April 14: Much Ado About Nothing Saturday, April 15: Othello Sunday, April 16: Much Ado About Nothing Wednesday, April 19: Othello Thursday, April 20 Much Ado About Nothing Friday, April 21: Othello Saturday, April 22: Much Ado About Nothing Sunday, April 23: Othello Performances run Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday 2pm

The UWM Department of Theatre presents Faith & Jealousy: Othello and Much Ado About Nothing, two of Shakespeare’s greatest plays being performed in a rotating schedule. See The Bard’s famous works as tackling faith, tragedy, race, love, and his deeply resonant and comic exploration of the responsibilities of love play. The plays will be performed on alternating nights, each played by 5 actors in all 18 roles. Men play women, women play men, and the clarity and power of Shakespeare’s powerful words take center stage.

Price: General - $11 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $9 Students and under 18 - $9 Majors - Free Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308 Box Office Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.