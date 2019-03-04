UWM Emile H. Mathis Gallery Exhibit: Distorted Norms
UWM Art History Gallery (Mitchell Hall 154) 3203 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Visit UW-Milwaukee’s Emile H. Mathis Gallery to view German Expressionist prints and the legacy of the early German masters!
Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Admission is free and all are welcome.
The gallery is located in Rm. 170 of Mitchell Hall on the UWM campus.
Info
UWM Art History Gallery (Mitchell Hall 154) 3203 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Visual Arts