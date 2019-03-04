UWM Emile H. Mathis Gallery Exhibit: Distorted Norms

UWM Art History Gallery (Mitchell Hall 154) 3203 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Visit UW-Milwaukee’s Emile H. Mathis Gallery to view German Expressionist prints and the legacy of the early German masters!

Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The gallery is located in Rm. 170 of Mitchell Hall on the UWM campus.

UWM Art History Gallery (Mitchell Hall 154) 3203 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
