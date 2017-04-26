UWM Furrow Magazine Release Party

Event time: 5pm-7pm

Furrow , UWM’s undergraduate literary magazine, is hosting its annual issue release party on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm at Milwaukee’s Art Bar (722 E Burleigh St.).

Come celebrate Furrow ’s newest publication with readings from the new issue, raffles, and door prizes. Copies of the magazine will also be available for purchase. Admission is free to the public, and all ages are welcome.

Dating back to 2000, Furrow showcases outstanding undergraduate writing and art from across the U.S. and gives UW-Milwaukee undergraduates training in editing, publishing, publication design, web design, publicity, fundraising, and business practices.

Through the generous support of local donors and the UW-Milwaukee Department of English, Furrow publishes a full-color, print issue of the journal every May and features new work regularly on its website. Furrow ’s goal is to connect student writers and artists with a broader network of creative spirits within and beyond Milwaukee.

Price: Free