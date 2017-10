Event time: 730pm

Milwaukee's first-ever mandolin festival, featuring:

- June 1 - Evan Marshall and Brian Oberlin

- June 2 - Carlo Aonzo and Rene Izquierdo

- June 3 - Don Stiernberg Trio

All concerts at 7:30pm, at UWM Recital Hall

$45 for all three concerts, in advance

$20 per concert, in advance

$25 per concert, at the door

Tix at: mmmf.ticketspice.com/milwaukee-mandolin-mini-festival-live

Price: $45 for all three concerts $25/concert, at the door