UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "Broken Hallelujah"
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Broken Hallelujah
February 27–March 3, 2019
By Sharman Macdonald
Directed by Ralph Janes
Originally commissioned by ACT’s Young Conservatory New Plays Program, Macdonald’s one act in 2 settings is a reflection on what happens when young people, who are in the process of creating themselves, are tasked with the creation of their country at the same time.
Set in a pause in the fighting in the American Civil War, the stress of survival leads some to a broken Hallelujah, others to a renewed sense of belief in their cause.
Kenilworth FIve-0-Eight
Wed–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm
General - $13; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $11; Students & Under 18 - $11; Theatre Majors - Free