UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "Broken Hallelujah"

Broken Hallelujah

February 27–March 3, 2019

By Sharman Macdonald

Directed by Ralph Janes

Originally commissioned by ACT’s Young Conservatory New Plays Program, Macdonald’s one act in 2 settings is a reflection on what happens when young people, who are in the process of creating themselves, are tasked with the creation of their country at the same time.

Set in a pause in the fighting in the American Civil War, the stress of survival leads some to a broken Hallelujah, others to a renewed sense of belief in their cause.

Wed–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm

General - $13; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $11; Students & Under 18 - $11; Theatre Majors - Free

Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
