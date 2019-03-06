UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "All My Sons"

All My Sons

March 6-10, 2019

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Jim Tasse

Winner of the Drama Critics’ Award for Best New Play in 1947, All My Sons established Arthur Miller as a leading voice in the American theater. All My Sons introduced themes that thread through Miller’s work as a whole: the relationships between fathers and sons, the conflict between business and personal ethics, and the haunting reminder that the past is not dead. It’s not even past.

Mainstage Theatre

2400 E Kenwood Blvd

Wed–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm

General - $22; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $17; Students & Under 18 - $12; Theatre Majors - Free