UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "Invader? I Hardly Know Her!"
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Invader?
I Hardly Know Her!
April 24-28, 2019
Book, music & lyrics by Jason Powell
Directed by Katie Cummings
Take one clueless groom, add an alien disguised as his bride, mix in a few secret agents, throw in more aliens (and a few surprises) and you end up with an incredibly funny musical romp! Written by Milwaukee’s own Jason Powell, this comic space pop opera had its world premiere in 2009 and completed a successful run at The New York International Fringe Festival in 2010.
Kenilworth Five-0-Eight
April 24–28 | Wed–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm
General - $13; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $11; Students w/ID - $11; Theatre majors - free