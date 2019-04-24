UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "Invader? I Hardly Know Her!"

Invader?

I Hardly Know Her!

April 24-28, 2019

Book, music & lyrics by Jason Powell

Directed by Katie Cummings

Take one clueless groom, add an alien disguised as his bride, mix in a few secret agents, throw in more aliens (and a few surprises) and you end up with an incredibly funny musical romp! Written by Milwaukee’s own Jason Powell, this comic space pop opera had its world premiere in 2009 and completed a successful run at The New York International Fringe Festival in 2010.

Kenilworth Five-0-Eight

1925 E Kenilworth Pl

April 24–28 | Wed–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm

General - $13; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $11; Students w/ID - $11; Theatre majors - free