UWM Peck School of the Arts presents: Kenilworth Open Studios

Kenilworth Open Studios

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 13

The studios will be open, and you’re invited to explore Kenilworth Square East – a 500,000-square-foot studio space home to more than 100 award-winning faculty and student artists from UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts.

Exhibitions, screenings, art demonstrations, live music and dance, theatre and more, await visitors during our biggest arts event of the year. Want to be part of the art? Please do: activities abound for artists of all ages.

Peck School artists take pride in the diversity of ideas, work and partnerships presented at Kenilworth Open Studios. Don't miss this interactive and inspiring opportunity to learn how these artists positively affect – and engage – the greater Milwaukee community and the world.

Free and open to the public.