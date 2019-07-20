UWM Planetarium Event: Lunar Party
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Join the UWM Planetarium for an afternoon of music, food and fun activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic 1969 Apollo Moon landing. There will be something for everyone at this free, all-ages event. Witness the monumental achievement of the 1969 Moon landing, trace its contribution to technological breakthroughs that transformed our everyday lives, and peer into the future of space exploration.
Info
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Kids & Family