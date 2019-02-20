UWM Planetarium Event: The Moon Rocks

UW-Milwaukee geologist Dr. Lindsay McHenry will describe how scientists use Moon rocks to study the history of the solar system. Pending acquisition from NASA, guests may be able to view actual pieces of the Moon brought back by an Apollo astronaut.

This free event is open to the public as part of the UWM Planetarium’s 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing event series.

The event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. in room 260 of Lapham Hall, located on the UW-Milwaukee campus at 3209 N. Maryland Ave. Visit http://uwm.edu/planetarium/ for more information.