UWM Planetarium Event: How Space Exploration Impacts Our Life on Earth
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Join the UWM Planetarium to hear Lynn Garrison, small business technical advisor at NASA, talk about important technologies developed by NASA that impact our daily lives. From physical therapy, health, and medicine, to important materials like flame retardant fiber and devices that mitigate wind vibration in tall buildings, Lynn will reveal how space technologies originally developed for space exploration have ultimately enhanced our life on Earth.
Info
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education