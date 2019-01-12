UWM Planetarium Open House 2019

Calling all stargazers and space-enthusiasts to celebrate 52 years of the UWM Planetarium with their annual open house. On Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., the UWM Planetarium will be celebrating the cosmos with a free, public event. Indulge with celebratory cake and a live, indoor presentation and stargazing show that will take audience members on an interactive tour of the night sky free of light pollution.

Astronomer and Planetarium Director, Jean Creighton, will host a series of brief presentations and stargazing shows providing an interactive opportunity to learn about the sky and the facility. Shows will run every half hour and highlight some favorite astronomical topics and seasonal constellations such as Orion, Taurus, and the Winter Circle.

2019 also brings the 50th anniversary of the momentus Apollo 11 moon landing and the UWM Planetarium will be gearing up for months of moon-related events and presentations. The open house will be a gateway to an assortment of Apollo-themed events leading up to a large-scale celebration on July 20.

Free, fun, and family-friendly, this is an excellent opportunity to support the Planetarium and experience astronomy from an intimate and local perspective. The Planetarium is a non-profit organization specializing in affordable astronomy outreach, donations are encouraged and appreciated.