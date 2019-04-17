UWM Planetarium Presentation: Unblinded by the Light

Join Janis Eells from UWM’s College of Health Sciences as she describes how space research opened our eyes on Earth. From growing plants in space to treating eye disease on Earth, learn about NASA’s role in the development and application of light-emitting diode technology.

This event is part of the UWM Planetarium’s 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing event series. It’s free and open to the public.

Join us in the UWM Physics Building, Rm. 137.