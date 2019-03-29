UWM Planetarium Show: Arabian Nights

Did you know that many names of stars are Arabic? Join the UW-Milwaukee Planetarium crew at their "Arabian Nights" show to learn about all aspects of Arab culture, from food to architecture, as well as its many contributions to astronomy.

Guest speakers Lina Badwan and Mohamed Maache will give a personal account of their homelands, Palestine and Algeria. Gaze at the starry night sky as astronomer Jean Creighton shares her favorite story from "One Thousand and One Nights."

This show is family-friendly. Tickets are $5. Shows tend to sell out quickly, so get your tickets today!