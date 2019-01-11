UWM Planetarium Show: Birth of the Universe

Join the UW-Milwaukee Planetarium crew to explore the origins and development of the cosmos dating back almost 14 billion years!

In this live, interactive presentation, visitors will learn about the clues that astronomers use to understand the birth and transformation of the universe, including the motion of distant galaxies and radiation generated by the early universe. The program will include an indoor stargazing session for visitors to enjoy a tour of the local night sky free of light pollution followed by the opportunity to ask questions of astronomer and Planetarium Director, Jean Creighton.

Birth of the Universe takes place every Friday from January 11 to February 22 with two nightly showings at 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. At $5 per ticket, this fun and affordable program is open to everybody. Admission is $4 for current UWM students and free for registered UWM Planetarium members and Planetarium Club members. Tickets are available on the planetarium website at uwm.edu/planetarium and in person 30 minutes before the program begins in the lobby outside of the Planetarium.

Although planetarium programs are family-friendly, they require complete darkness and are not intended for children under 4 years old.

