UWM Planetarium Show: Cupid's Constellations

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Celebrate Valentine’s Day under the starry night sky at the UWM Planetarium! Be swept away by stunning images of the cosmos as you listen to tales of love, like the story of Andromeda and Perseus. For $5, guests can purchase tickets that include a sweet treat for themselves and their sweetheart.

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Museums & Tours
