UWM Planetarium Show: Stars, Stories, and Rhythms of Africa
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Celebrate Black History Month with a cosmic twist! Groove to the beat of African drums as we explore African culture under the stars. This free, lively event features storytelling, music, and live dancers along with indoor stargazing and refreshments. Programs are offered at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sponsored by UWM Sociocultural Programming and the Planetarium Club.
Info
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Kids & Family, Museums & Tours