UWM Planetarium Show: Total Lunar Eclipse

Witness a total lunar eclipse at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium! Starting at 10 p.m., telescopes and binoculars will be set up outdoors for visitors to view this incredible phenomenon of the moon passing through Earth’s shadow.

This free, all-ages event kicks off a year-long series of moon-themed Planetarium events marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo lunar landing.

The full eclipse occurs at 11:12 p.m. Warm up with hot chocolate (available for a modest fee). In the event of inclement weather, we will move indoors for a free planetarium program.