UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff”
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
UWM Symphony will perform a concert featuring UWM’s own, Todd Levy, principal clarinetist of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff, Viola faculty member performing Bruch Concerto for Clarinet and Viola. The concert will conclude with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, showpiece for piano orchestrated by Ravel.
General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – free; Majors – free
Info
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts