UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff”

UWM Symphony will perform a concert featuring UWM’s own, Todd Levy, principal clarinetist of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff, Viola faculty member performing Bruch Concerto for Clarinet and Viola. The concert will conclude with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, showpiece for piano orchestrated by Ravel.

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – free; Majors – free