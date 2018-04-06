UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff”

Google Calendar - UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff” - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff” - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff” - 2018-04-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - UWM Symphony Orchestra “Pictures at an Exhibition, Levy and Lasareff-Mironoff” - 2018-04-06 19:30:00

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

UWM Symphony will perform a concert featuring UWM’s own, Todd Levy, principal clarinetist of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff, Viola faculty member performing Bruch Concerto for Clarinet and Viola.  The concert will conclude with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, showpiece for piano orchestrated by Ravel.

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – free; Majors – free

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
