UWM Symphony Orchestra: Hartman, Neruda & 500th Anniversary of Reformation

UWM Symphony Orchestra Concert will feature Professor Kevin Hartman, as the trumpet soloist for Neruda Trumpet Concerto. The year 2017 marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation and to commemorate the event, Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 “Reformation” will be performed under the direction of Dr. Jun Kim. The concert will open with the powerful overture “La Forza del Destino” by Verdi.

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free