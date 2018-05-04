UWM Symphony Orchestra Season Finale “Made in America”
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
UWM Symphony Orchestra’s season finale concert will have music by American Composers. Joan Tower’s Made in America, Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, and Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, narrated by William Watson, will be the highlight of the concert.
General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free
Info
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts